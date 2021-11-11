India reports 13,091 Covid cases on Thursday with 340 deaths

India reported 13,091 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with 340 deaths, according to Health Ministry data. The daily infections rose for the second straight day. As many as 18 States/ UTs witnessed an increase in active cases, including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Manipur and Odisha, among others. However, the active caseload was at 1,38,556, the lowest in 266 days, constituting 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.18 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The daily positivity rate was at 1.10 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 38 days.

In addition, the recovery of 13,878 patients in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.38 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.25 per cent. Apart from this, the cumulative death toll stood at 4.62 lakh, with Kerala registering the maximum casualties at 259.

Besides this, the country conducted 11.89 lakh Covid tests on the previous day, aggregating to 61.99 crore cumulative tests done so far.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(1127) 13,878 340 13,091 Till Now 1,38,556 3,38,00,925 4,62,189 3,44,01,670

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Monday