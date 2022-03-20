India reports 1,761 Covid cases and 127 deaths

India reported 1,761 Covid cases on Sunday with 127 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily infections have been on a declining slope and since February 28, the cases have been less than 10,000.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring countries such as China and Hong Kong, the infections have been rising. Both the daily positivity and the weekly positivity stood at 0.41 per cent on Sunday. The cumulative death toll in the country was at 5.16 lakh, third largest in the world after US and Brazil.

Endemic stage

According to experts, India has entered endemic stage. Endemic stage is when the cases become static to a particular geographical location and the population learns to live with it. Further, Kerala’s daily Covid cases have also fallen significantly and on Sunday they stood at 596 with no casualty in the last 24 hours. Also, Maharashtra on Sunday registered 113 infections with one fatality due to Covid, as per the State Government release.

Vaccinations

Also, India conducted 4.31 lakh tests during the previous day, aggregating to 78.26 crore tests done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. In addition, India administered 2.59 lakh vaccine doses during the previous day taking to a total of 181.5 crore inoculations administered so far. Besides this, 17.04 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Government informed on Sunday.