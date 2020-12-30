India reports 20.5k fresh Covid-19 cases

As many as 20,500 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but more than 26,500 recovered. Thus, the number of active cases in the country is 2,62,272, according to the Health Ministry.

There are over 1.02 crore confirmed cases in India of which 98.34 lakh already recovered and 1,48,439 people died.

Kerala with 5,887 new cases and Maharashtra with 3,018 cases have reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, over 11.20 lakh tests were carried out in the country, taking the total tests to over 17.09 crore since the beginning of the pandemic in January, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.