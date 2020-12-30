News

India reports 20.5k fresh Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

As many as 20,500 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but more than 26,500 recovered. Thus, the number of active cases in the country is 2,62,272, according to the Health Ministry.

There are over 1.02 crore confirmed cases in India of which 98.34 lakh already recovered and 1,48,439 people died.

Kerala with 5,887 new cases and Maharashtra with 3,018 cases have reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, over 11.20 lakh tests were carried out in the country, taking the total tests to over 17.09 crore since the beginning of the pandemic in January, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 30, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.