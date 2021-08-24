India reports 25,467 Covid-19 cases with 354 deaths

India reported 25,467 Covid 19 cases on Tuesday with 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data. There was a slight increase in cases as compared with the previous day’s cases of 25,072. Cumulatively, the country registered 3,24,74,773 cases and the death toll was 4,35,110.

Among all the States, Mizoram recorded the highest spike in active cases by 346 followed by Tripura which saw an increase by 40 numbers, as per the data. Meanwhile, Kerala registered the highest cases at 13,383 with 90 deaths followed by Maharashtra at 3,643 with 105 casualties. Also, there were 39,486 recoveries in the last 24 hours aggregating to total recoveries of 3,17,20,112 and the active caseload rose to 3,19,551.

Meanwhile, yet another Covid-19 vaccine made in India moved to advanced stage of trials with the Drugs Controller General of India giving approval to Phase II and Phase III clinical trials of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals's mRNA vaccine.

It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate was at 1.90 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 60 days and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.55 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 29 days.

Also, the country conducted 16,47,526 tests during the previous day with a total of 50.93 crore tests done so far.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(14,373) 39,486 354 25,467 Till Now 3,19,551 3,17,20,112 4,35,110 3,24,74,773

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Tuesday