India reports 38,079 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 560 deaths

India reported 38,079 Covid cases on Saturday with 560 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively India reported 3,10,64,908, of which total active cases were 4,24,025, those who recovered were 3,02,27,792 and the death toll was 4,13,091. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 97.31 per cent with 43,916 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. Among all the States, Kerala recorded the highest daily infections at 13,750 followed by Maharashtra at 7,761. Again Maharashtra and Kerala registered more than 100 deaths at 167 and 130 respectively. Also, a spike in active cases and in the daily deaths was noticed in the north-eastern region including Manipur and Meghalaya.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.91 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 26 consecutive days. It is to be noted that the country conducted 19,98,715 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests have now increased to 44.20 crore tests.

In addition, India administered 39,96,95,879 vaccine doses with 42,12,557 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.