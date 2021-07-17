India reports 38,079 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 560 deaths

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India reported 38,079 Covid cases on Saturday with 560 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively India reported 3,10,64,908, of which total active cases were 4,24,025, those who recovered were 3,02,27,792 and the death toll was 4,13,091. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 97.31 per cent with 43,916 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. Among all the States, Kerala recorded the highest daily infections at 13,750 followed by Maharashtra at 7,761. Again Maharashtra and Kerala registered more than 100 deaths at 167 and 130 respectively. Also, a spike in active cases and in the daily deaths was noticed in the north-eastern region including Manipur and Meghalaya.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.91 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 26 consecutive days. It is to be noted that the country conducted 19,98,715 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests have now increased to 44.20 crore tests.
In addition, India administered 39,96,95,879 vaccine doses with 42,12,557 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...