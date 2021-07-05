India reports 39,796 Covid cases with 723 deaths in the last 24 hours

India is continuing with its declining trend in daily Covid cases, and the country reported 39,796 Covid cases on Monday with 723 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 3,05,85,229, of which the active caseload was 4,82,071, the total recoveries were 2,97,00,430 and the death toll was 4,02,728.

Meanwhile, 42,352 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has further increased to 97.11 per cent. Also, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 53rd consecutive day, as per the data.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.40 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was at 2.61 per cent less than 5 per cent for 28 consecutive days. Besides this, the total tests conducted during the previous day stood at 15,22,504 and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 41.97 crore tests so far.

In addition, India administered 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses so far with 14,81,583 shots given in the last 24 hour till 8:00 am.

Also, the Government informed on Monday that more than 36.97 crore vaccine doses at 36,97,70,980 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all the sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 34,95,74,408 doses, as per data available at 8:00 am.

Apart from this, a balance of more than 2.01 crore vaccine doses at 2,01,96,572 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.