India reports 41,383 daily cases on Thursday

India reported 41,383 fresh cases with 507 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.

While, the active caseload increased by 2,224 infections, 3,83,652 cases recovered during the same period, taking the total recoveries to 3,04,29,339. Cumulatively, the country reported 3,12,57,720 cases of which the total active caseload was 4,09,394 and the death toll was 4,18,987, as per the data.

It is to be noted that Kerala has been consistently reporting the highest Covid cases and on Thursday, it reported 17,481 cases with 105 casualties, followed by Maharashtra at 8,159 with 165 fatalities.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.12 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.41 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 31 consecutive days. Meanwhile, India conducted 17,18,439 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests done so far has increased to 45.09 crore tests.

India administered 41,78,51,151 vaccine doses including 22,77,679 shots given in the last 24 hours till this morning. Also, the government said that more than 43.79 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40,59,77,410 doses. Also, more than 3.20 crore vaccine shots are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.