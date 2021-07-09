India reports 43,393 cases on Friday with 911 deaths

India reported 43,393 Covid cases on Friday with 911 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India registered 3,07,52,950 cases of which total active caseload was 4,58,727, recovered cases were 2,98,88,284 and the death toll was 4,05,939. Maharashtra recorded the maximum daily Covid deaths at 439, almost half of the casualties reported across the country, followed by Kerala which registered 142 fatalities in a single day.

Again, Kerala led the list with 13,772 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 9,425 and Tamil Nadu at 3,211.

It is to be noted that 44,459 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to 97.19 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.36 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 2.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 18 consecutive days.

In addition, India conducted 17,90,708 tests in the previous day and with this the total tests conducted so far stood at 42.70 crore tests.

Meanwhile, India administered 36,89,91,222 vaccine doses with 40,23,173 shots given in the last two hours till 8:00 am.

Besides this, the government also informed Friday that it has provided more than 38.18 crore vaccine doses at 38,18,97,610 to States/UTs so far, through all sources.Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,48,77,756 doses. Also, more than 1.70 crore unutilised vaccine doses at 1,70,19,854 are still available with the States/UTS and private hospitals to be administered.