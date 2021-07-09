India reports 43,393 cases on Friday with 911 deaths

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India reported 43,393 Covid cases on Friday with 911 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India registered 3,07,52,950 cases of which total active caseload was 4,58,727, recovered cases were 2,98,88,284 and the death toll was 4,05,939. Maharashtra recorded the maximum daily Covid deaths at 439, almost half of the casualties reported across the country, followed by Kerala which registered 142 fatalities in a single day.
Again, Kerala led the list with 13,772 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 9,425 and Tamil Nadu at 3,211.
It is to be noted that 44,459 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to 97.19 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.36 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 2.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 18 consecutive days.
In addition, India conducted 17,90,708 tests in the previous day and with this the total tests conducted so far stood at 42.70 crore tests.
Meanwhile, India administered 36,89,91,222 vaccine doses with 40,23,173 shots given in the last two hours till 8:00 am.
Besides this, the government also informed Friday that it has provided more than 38.18 crore vaccine doses at 38,18,97,610 to States/UTs so far, through all sources.Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,48,77,756 doses. Also, more than 1.70 crore unutilised vaccine doses at 1,70,19,854 are still available with the States/UTS and private hospitals to be administered.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...