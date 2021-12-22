India reports 6,317 Covid cases on Wednesday with 318 deaths

India reported 6,317 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday with 318 deaths till 8:00 am in the morning. The Omicron cases in the country stood at 224 with Maharashtra and Delhi adding 11 and 3 fresh cases.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 79 days. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.58 per cent, less than 1 per cent for last 38 days.

In addition, India conducted 12.29 lakh tests during the previous day taking to a total of 66.74 crore tests done so far, as per the Ministry.

India administered 57.05 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 am in the morning, aggregating to more than 138.95 crore inoculations done so far, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the government informed Wednesday that more than 17.73 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.