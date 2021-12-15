India reports 6,984 Covid cases on Wednesday with 247 deaths

While the Omicron cases are rising across the country with each passing day, the daily Covid cases continue with the declining trend. On Wednesday, India reported 6,984 Covid cases with 247 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, so far the 57 Omicron cases have been registered in the country with no fatalities or severe symptoms.

The World Health Organisation’s Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday said that Omicron is spreading at a rate one has not seen with any previous variant. “I need to be clear, vaccines alone will not get any country out of the crisis. It’s not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene,” he said. He also stated that the variant has been detected in 77 countries but there is a high possibility that it may be present in most of the countries.

In addition, the active caseload stood at 87,562, constituting 0.25 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, lowest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.67 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 31 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.59 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 72 days and below 3 per cent for 107 consecutive days.

Further India conducted 11.84 lakh tests during the previous day. The country has so far conducted over 65.88 crore cumulative tests.

Besides this, more than 86 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated with the first dose. On Wednesday, the country administered 68.89 lakh vaccine shots till 8:00 am in the country, aggregating to 134.61 crore shots done so far.