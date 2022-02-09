India reports 71,365 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday; 1,217 deaths

India reported 71,365 Covid cases on Wednesday with 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The infections are marginally higher than the previous day’s cases of 67,597 and the mortalities also increased slightly from 1,188 on Tuesday. In Maharashtra and Delhi, the Covid cases increased to 7,142 and 1,317 respectively. Meanwhile, in Kerala the daily infections fell to 23,253 from 29,471 cases during the previous day.

However, despite the increase in daily infections, overall, the daily and the weekly positivity rate slipped to 4.54 per cent and 7.57 per cent respectively. India conducted 15.71 lakh Covid tests on Tuesday taking to a total of 74.46 crore tests done so far, as per the data.

Besides this, the country administered 44.52 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday till 8:00 PM taking to a total of 171.20 crore inoculations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard.

In view of the decline in the number of cases, the Delhi University declared that the offline classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate programme would commence from February 17, 2022. According to the official order, the outstation students are advised to plan their travel in such a way that they complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective colleges or departments.

Meanwhile, the libraries, laboratories and canteens of the university will also open from February 17 but they will have to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols.