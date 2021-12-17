India reports 7,447 covid cases on Friday, Delhi’s cases highest in 4 months

India reported 7,447 Covid cases on Friday with 391 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the Health Ministry data. In Delhi, the cases stood at 85, highest in the last 4 months.

The National Capital’s positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, also the highest since June 28. Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron cases stood at 88 on Friday.

India’s weekly positivity rate was at 0.63 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 33 days. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.59 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for last 74 days and below 3 per cent for 109 consecutive days, as per the data.

In addition, India conducted 12.59 lakh tests during the previous day, aggregating to 66.15 crore tests done so far. Further, India administered 70.46 lakh vaccine doses till 8 am in the morning taking to a total of more than 135.99 crore inoculations done so far, as per the data.