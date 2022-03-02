India reports 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths

Continuing with the downward case trajectory, India reported less than 10,000 cases for the third straight day. The Covid cases on Wednesday stood at 7,554, slightly higher than the previous day’s infections of 6,915. The daily deaths stood at 223 taking to a total of 5.14 lakh fatalities reported so far.

Kerala recorded 2,373 cases on Wednesday with 96 deaths. Of the 96 deaths, seven occurred in the last 24 hours and the rest were added as a backlog. Meanwhile, in the National Capital, the daily cases were at 325 with one casualty. The daily positivity in Delhi was below one per cent 0.81 per cent.

The daily positivity rate in the country was registered at 0.96 per cent, while weekly positivity rate stood at 1.06 per cent. The total tests conducted during the previous day were 7.84 lakh.

Maharashtra relaxes norms

In addition, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday allowed shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theater halls in 14 districts, including Mumbai to operate at 100 per cent capacity. As per the government notification, these 14 districts, including Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur, have completed more than 90 per cent of the first vaccination dose coverage, and 70 per cent, othe second Further, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theaters (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc. are also permitted to operate with 100 per cent capacity in these districts.

Also, on Wednesday till 7:30 PM, India administered 20.31 lakh vaccine doses, taking the total to 177.91 crore doses injected so far since the drive began last year in January. According to the Government, over 12.68 crore doses are still lying with States/UTs to be administered.