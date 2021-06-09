News

India reports less than 1 lakh Covid cases for the second straight day

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 09, 2021

Covid-19 patients use an oxygen cylinder which is provided by an NGO free of cost in Gurugram   -  PTI

As of now, total active Covid cases were 12,31,415

India reported less than 1 lakh cases for the second straight day at 92,596 with 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively India reported 2,90,89,069 infections of which total active cases were 12,31,415, those who recovered were 2,75,04,126 and the death toll was 3,53,528.

It is to be noted, from the total recoveries of 2.75 crore, 1.62 lakh patients have recovered during the last 24 hours up to 8:00 am. Also, this is the 27th straight day when recoveries have continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases and the Recovery Rate has increased to 94.55 per cent now.

Active cases drop

In addition, there has been a decrease of 72,287 in active cases to 12.31 lakh cases on Wednesday, less than 13 lakh after 57 days. Yesterday the active cases stood at 13,03,702.

Meanwhile, India conducted 19,85,967 tests during the previous day adding up to 37.01 crore tests so far. In addition, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 4.66 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 16 consecutive days, as per the data.

Also, the country administered a total of 23.88 crore vaccine doses with 27,76,096 jabs given in a single day till 8:00 am. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, a total of 3.17 crore beneficiaries received their first dose of vaccine, while a total of 3.16 lakh have received their second dose till Tuesday so far, according to the data.

Published on June 09, 2021

