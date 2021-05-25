India reports less than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the ninth consecutive day

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India’s daily Covid-19 infections came below two-lakh mark on Tuesday to touch 1,96,427, the lowest daily count since April 14. This is the ninth consecutive day when India reported less than three lakh daily cases, reflecting some improvement in Covid-19 situation, when compared to the time where over four lakh daily cases were reported.
In the last 24 hours till 8 AM on Tuesday, India reported 3,511 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.
The daily test positivity rate is also lower than 10 per cent at 9.54 per cent on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, India reported 2,69,48,874 of which active cases were 25,86,782, those who recovered stood at 2,40,54,861 and the death toll was 3,07,231.
Meanwhile, India administered 19,85,38,999 with 24,30,236 anti-covid jabs given in the single day till 8:00 AM, as per the Ministry. Besides this, the total number of tests done during the previous day were 20,58,112.
Besides this, the Government also informed Tuesday about the additional allocation of 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection majorly being reported in those Covid patients who are suffering with severe diabetes and comorbidities.
“Additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today. Besides this, 23,680 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated across the country on May 21,” Sadananda Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister tweeted late night on Monday.
It is to be noted that Gujarat and Maharashtra are the two states which have reported the highest number of Mucormycosis. As of May 22, the government has reported 8,848 cases of this fungal infection across the country.
