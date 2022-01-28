Covid-19: India reports less than 3 lakh cases for fourth straight day

India reported 2.51 lakh Covid cases on Friday with 627 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. While the daily cases have declined from the previous day’s cases of 2.8 lakh cases, the daily deaths rose by 54 numbers. According to the Health Ministry, the deaths are majorly being reported among the unvaccinated and those with comorbid conditions.

This is the fourth straight day when the cases have been less than 3 lakh. In Delhi, the Covid cases were at 4,044 with the positivity rate at 8.60 per cent and daily deaths at 25. In Mumbai, the infections were at 1,835 with total active cases of 18,040. In Kerala, the Covid cases stood at 54,537 with 13 deaths. The hospitalization rate is currently at 3.6 per cent in Kerala with no increase in oxygen beds, according to its Health Minister Veena George.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday reviewed the Covid situation and vaccination progress in eight southern states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadeep. In the meeting, he stressed upon teleconsultation, eSanjeevani and increase in Covid testing.

The weekly and the daily positivity rate in the country were at 17.47 per cent and 15.88 per cent respectively. The country conducted 15.82 lakh tests during the previous day taking to a total of 72.37 crore tests done so far. Also, 95 per cent of the beneficiaries have received their first dose and 74 per cent of people have got their second shot. On Friday, India administered 52.55 lakh on Friday till 7:30 PM aggregating to 164.95 crore shots given so far.