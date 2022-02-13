India reports less than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day

The declining trend in daily Covid cases in the country continues, with 44,877 cases reported on Sunday, less than 50,000 for the second straight day. In comparison, an average of 63,326 cases per day were reported in the last seven days. The daily infections were more than one lakh a week ago.

In a significant development, daily deaths has also been falling and has been less than 1,000 for the last three days. On Sunday 684 deaths were reported However, the decline in daily deaths is not as steep as that in daily infections. The daily positivity rate was at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent. A total of 14.15 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total to 75.04 crore tests so far.

Delhi reported 804 Covid cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 1.5 per cent. The daily deaths stood at 12 in the evening. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra and Kerala, the cases were at 3,502 and 11,136 respectively. The positivity rate in Kerala is still high at 18.43 per cent. The Health Ministry has said Kerala and Mizoram were areas of concern.

On the vaccination front, the first dose has been administered to over 70 per cent of the 15-18 age group. A total of 172.87 crore shots have been injected so far. 96 per cent of those who are above 18 years of age, have received their first shot and 78 per cent have got a second dose. On Sunday till 8:00 pm, a total of 10.57 lakh vaccinations were administered.