India reports lowest daily Covid-19 numbers

India reported one of the lowest daily Covid-19 cases of 26,567 during the 24 hours while the number of recovered was over 39,000, taking the total active cases in the country to 3.84 lakh.

India so far has over 97 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which nearly 91.79 lakh recovered. A total of 1,40,958 people died of Covid-19, including 385 persons in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, around 10.26 lakh Covid-19 tested were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours.