India reports record high daily Covid deaths at 6,148 after Bihar revises its death toll

While India’s daily Covid-19 cases were still under the 1 lakh-mark for the third consecutive day, a record-rise in deaths was seen on Thursday after Bihar reportedly revised its death toll following Patna High Court orders. The country reported 94,052 cases on Thursday adding up to 2,91,83,121 infections so far, with 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. The cumulative deaths due to Covid-19 now stood at 3,59,676 as compared with the total tally of 3,53,528 on Wednesday.

There is a continuous decline in the active caseload, and it was under the 20-lakh mark for ten successive days at 11,67,952 on Thursday. Meanwhile, India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 28th straight day and 1,51,367 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It is to be noted that the overall recovery rate now stands at 94.77 per cent.

In addition, a total of 20,04,690 tests were conducted on Tuesday with the total tally coming to 37.21 crore tests so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.43 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.69 per cent as on Thursday. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days now, as per the data.

Furthermore, India administered 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses with 33,79,261 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 3,39,45,647 beneficiaries have received their first dose while 4,07,151 beneficiaries have got their second jabs as well, as per the government data.