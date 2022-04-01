India sailed through Omicron wave due to the largest vaccination drive: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that India handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous death in other countries, efficiently because of better Covid management and the country’s focus on its massive vaccination drive.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal health agency, also guided the country from time to time and aided vaccine-related reasearch. He added that ICMR’s support enabled India to develop its indigenous vaccines.

“It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance that India saw the best Covid management and largest vaccination drive in the world. While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination,” Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

He added that in the future too, ICMR will continue to play a key role in medical research.

India, which faced the deadly second wave due to the spread of the Delta variant in April-May last year, witnessed the Omicron-led third wave in the December 2021-January 2022 period. However, the impact of Omicron in India was relatively less severe compared to the Delta variant-led second wave.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore.