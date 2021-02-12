India should be proud of plummeting Covid-19 cases: WHO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The World Health Organisation praised India for its efforts to contain the contagious coronavirus, stating that the number of Covid-19 cases is plummeting, Hindustan Times reported.
Roderico Ofrin, WHO’s India representative said, as cited in media reports: “Over three months now, cases of Covid-19 in India have been consistently going down... Considering the magnitude of the population...it's something the Government of India should be very, very proud of.”
“Bringing that diligence, discipline, and vigour into their response to the vaccination campaign, we have seen it's been so successful. Around six million were vaccinated in 22 days. It's the fastest as we see rates of vaccination happening,” Ofrin added.
Mentioning the efforts of Gujarat in particular, Ofrin stated: “Hats off to Gujarat government for taking the review amid pandemic for information and better evidence to tweak their responses, which they have, especially during the second wave that happened.”
On Thursday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare reported that the country registered 12,923 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the total count to 10,871,294 in India, with 155,360 deaths recorded so far. Currently, there are 142,562 active cases.
India has also inoculated over seven million people since the vaccination drive began on January 16, in the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19.
