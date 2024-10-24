Jensen Huang, the iconic founder and chief executive officer of one of the most valuable companies in the world, Nvidia, wants India to take leadership in manufacturing its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

In an interaction with media in Mumbai, Huang said, “Manufacture your own AI. You should not outsource, you should not export data to import intelligence. There’s a new manufacturing industry, don’t wait to jump into this one 20 years later. Enter this one at Ground Zero. India already has the IT industry producing software for the world and the shift to producing digital intelligence is so close now. It’s going to be a truly multi-trillion dollar industry, the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I can’t wait to see India manufacture artificial intelligence at scale,” Huang said.

Huang, who used to wash toilets and clean dishes before he founded Nvidia, said India should lead the way in manufacturing AI. “Other countries have been manufacturing chips and systems. No one manufactures intelligence at the moment. Before every other country jumps into it, India should jump into that,” said Huang.

When asked if Nvidia would consider manufacturing chipsets in India, Huang said that India is already world-class in designing chips. “Our centres in Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore are already designing here. Our AI is developed in all these centres. A third of Nvidia is in India. It is also a reason why so many of the world’s capability centres are in India. Now it is good to see India move into manufacturing,” he said, adding that Nvidia has close to 10,000 employees in India.

Responding to a question from businessline about regulating AI to manage risks, Huang said that regulations should not be targeted at the technology but at the usage. “There is no simple answer but the best way to look at this is to innovate technology that would keep the technology safe. There is a constant debate between how to regulate, when to regulate and how much to regulate,” Huang said.