India slams OIC for calling Delhi violence ‘anti-Muslim’

India slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks on the violence in Delhi. OIC on Thursday denounced the violence, calling it ‘anti-Muslim’. India meanwhile maintained that the organisation’s comments were ‘inaccurate and misleading’, Economic Times reported.

Condemning the violence, OIC, the second largest inter-governmental organisation headquartered in Saudi Arabia, said: "The recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties. It expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.”

The OIC further urged New Delhi to take necessary action against the perpetrators of the heinous acts and ensure safety to its Muslim citizens. It also requested India to protect Muslim shrines and holy places from being vandalized, according to media reports.

India reacted sharply to the comments made by the OIC. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC statement was factually inaccurate, selective, and misleading. In a weekly briefing he said: “There is an effort on the ground to restore normalcy and create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue irresponsible statements.”

Kumar added that the law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to identify those who led the attack. They were working to bring back normalcy, ET reported.

As many as 34 people have so far died in the violence, which that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after a clash between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. The violence erupted amidst US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the riot-hit areas and urged local residents to maintain peace and harmony. NSA Doval assured Delhi that the situation is under control and everyone is living in “peace and love.”