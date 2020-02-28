India slams OIC for calling Delhi violence ‘anti-Muslim’

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
India slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks on the violence in Delhi. OIC on Thursday denounced the violence, calling it ‘anti-Muslim’. India meanwhile maintained that the organisation’s comments were ‘inaccurate and misleading’, Economic Times reported.
Condemning the violence, OIC, the second largest inter-governmental organisation headquartered in Saudi Arabia, said: "The recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties. It expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.”
The OIC further urged New Delhi to take necessary action against the perpetrators of the heinous acts and ensure safety to its Muslim citizens. It also requested India to protect Muslim shrines and holy places from being vandalized, according to media reports.
India reacted sharply to the comments made by the OIC. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC statement was factually inaccurate, selective, and misleading. In a weekly briefing he said: “There is an effort on the ground to restore normalcy and create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue irresponsible statements.”
Kumar added that the law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to identify those who led the attack. They were working to bring back normalcy, ET reported.
As many as 34 people have so far died in the violence, which that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after a clash between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. The violence erupted amidst US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India.
On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the riot-hit areas and urged local residents to maintain peace and harmony. NSA Doval assured Delhi that the situation is under control and everyone is living in “peace and love.”
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...