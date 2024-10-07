Emphasising on India’s energy transition initiatives, Minister of New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that the world’s third largest energy consumer stands as a global voice of reason in its commitment to the pursuit of a sustainable energy future.

Delivering his keynote address at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, Joshi said “India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule, despite having the lowest per capita emissions among G20 nations.”

The Minister emphasised that energy security and access remain paramount for India, but this has never hindered the nation’s commitment to energy transition on both national and global scales.

Transformative increase

India has witnessed a transformative increase in its renewable energy capacity since 2014, with a 175 per cent rise from 75 gigawatt (GW) to over 208 GW currently, he said.

The total renewable energy (RE) increased from 193.5 billion units (BU) to 360 BU, marking an 86 per cent rise between 2014 to 2024. Solar energy capacity grew 33 times in the last 10 years, he noted.

Joshi emphasised that the International Solar Alliance, supported by over 100 countries, demonstrates India’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change through solar energy.

Addressing the theme of Green Shipping, Joshi stressed on the critical role of the maritime sector in global trade and its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. “As we progress towards achieving net-zero emissions, the necessity for sustainable maritime transport has become very important. India is making significant strides in the green shipping sector, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and international collaborations,” he added.

The Minister detailed how Indian shipyards are being modernised and older dockyards are being evaluated for reopening to expand green shipbuilding capacity. “India is becoming a promising hub for green shipbuilding,” he noted, citing the government’s strong emphasis on alternative fuels and renewable energy sources like biofuels and wind power.

India is upgrading its port infrastructure to support green shipping fuels and vessels using hybrid models, with the goal of ranking among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.