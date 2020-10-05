India successfully tests SMART

India has successfully tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) on Monday from the Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

“All the mission objectives including missile flight up to the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM) have been met perfectly,” an official statement said.

The tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events, the statement added.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations far beyond Torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities.