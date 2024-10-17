Amid growing climate risks and a global energy crisis, the ISIA program, now in its 12th year, continues to play a vital role in promoting the adoption of cleaner, sustainable technologies. As part of the delegation’s visit, a one-day workshop on innovative clean technologies, followed by B2B meetings, was held in Pune on Thursday, driving forward the green transition efforts.

During the workshop, the Swedish companies showcased cutting-edge technologies aimed at addressing key environmental challenges. Their innovations focused on green energy solutions, sustainable materials, water conservation technologies, resource efficiency, and advanced energy management systems. These technologies have the potential to accelerate India’s clean energy transition, providing practical solutions to the country’s growing energy demands while addressing the need for sustainability.

Joakim Gunnarsson, Consul, Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai highlighted that the gathering at the workshop symbolises the growing deep relationship between Sweeden and India. He highlighted the role of India Sweden Innovations’ Accelerator Program, with the primary goal to enable the exchange of innovative clean technologies and solutions from Sweden to India.

Sofia Hogman, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to India, emphasised the bilateral relationship between India and Sweden, underlining their shared ambition, vision, and capability to provide clean, affordable, and reliable energy for future generations.

Kiran Acharya, Chairman, CII Pune Zonal Council said that the current priority lies in achieving resource efficiency, adopting renewable energy sources, and implementing energy-efficient technologies. These measures are critical for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, addressing climate change, and meeting the pressing needs. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Swedish Energy Agency, Business Sweden, and the Confederation of Indian Industry in establishing the innovative ISIA platform and congratulated the team in completing 12 years of the collaborations.

