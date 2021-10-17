India to achieve 100 crore vaccination target by next week: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

In the coming week, India will achieve the landmark milestone of 100 Crore vaccine doses, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Saturday during the launch of an audio-visual song on vaccination. According to him, approximately 74 per cent of the people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose.

“It is the result of our collaborative and cooperative effort that we have been able to administer more than 97 crore vaccine doses. Logistics – from Vaccine manufacturing to its last milestone delivery was a huge challenge,” Mandaviya added.

“In the coming week, we will achieve the landmark milestone of 100 Crore vaccine doses. For this, everyone’s effort is important. In India, today, approximately 74 per cent people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose.”, he further said. He also added that on the occasion of achievement of 100 Crore Vaccine Doses administration in the country, another song by Kher will be launched.

“When the country went into the lockdown in March 2020, India was dependent on imports for PPE kits, ventilators and other requisite medical supplies but within a short period, we were able to manufacture all these things domestically, and now we are better equipped to face any eventuality,” said Puri on the occasion.

It is to be noted that on Saturday, India administered 38 lakh vaccine doses till 7PM and with this the country crossed the 97.6 crore mark.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,981 new Covid cases on Saturday, less than 20,000 for the past 8 days, as per the Health Ministry data. The active caseload was at 2,01,632, lowest in 218 days, constituting 0.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In addition, in the previous day, 9.23 lakh tests were conducted aggregating to around 59 crore tests done so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.44 per cent, remaining less than 3 per cent for the last 113 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.73 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 47 days and below 5 per cent for 130 consecutive days.

Further, the recovery of 17,861 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.3 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.08 per cent, at its highest peak since March 2020.

The Government also informed Saturday that more than 101crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. Also, more than 11.12 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.