India to continue assisting others in global fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that India is ready to offer assistance to other countries to the extent possible in solidarity with the global movement to combat the Covid-19 virus.
Modi was speaking at the online NAM Contact Group Summit on Monday where leaders announced the creation of a ‘task force’ to identify needs and requirements of member States. It will be done through the establishment of a common database reflecting their basic medical, social and humanitarian needs in the fight against Covid-19.
"The PM also emphasised the importance of a continued effort by the world against other viruses, in particular terrorism and fake news," according to an official release circulated on Monday.
The Mauritius Foreign Minister commended India for supply of critical drugs to several countries, according to sources familiar with the details of the meeting. "Afghanistan, Vietnam and some others also thanked India," the source said.
India recently decided to supply hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to a large number of countries to help them deal with the virus.
Modi was joined by over 30 other Heads of State and other leaders, including from member States in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe. The summit, on the theme of 'United against Covid-19', was hosted by the current Chairman of NAM, President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Overall, NAM leaders assessed the impact of Covid-19, identified needs and requirements for possible remedies and urged action-oriented follow-up measures.
Following the summit, leaders adopted a declaration underlining the importance of international solidarity in the fight against Covid-19.
