The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be organising the Global IndiaAI 2023, scheduled for October with participation from leading AI players, researchers, start-ups and investors in India and worldwide.

The conference is poised to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including next generation learning and foundational AI models, AI’s applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles (EVs), future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent, the MeitY said in a statement.

‘Catalyst for investments’

“The Global INDIAai 2023 conference is tentatively planned for October 14-15 and it will bring together the best and brightest in AI from India and around the world. This summit is expected to evolve and become a must-attend event on the annual calendar of the Global AI industry, startups, practitioners, researchers and students,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT, said.

The success of the past two editions of the SemiconIndia conference has put India on the global semicon map. This has enabled India to become a catalyst for investments and growth within the sector and the Global IndiaAI summit will also catalyse India’s AI landscape and innovation ecosystem, he said.

Key initiatives

“Our primary aim is to ensure a collaborative and participatory approach, steering AI to enhance governance and transforming lives while building global partnerships and actively shaping the world’s technology landscape,” the Minister said.

The conference will also serve as a showcase for the vibrant IndiaAIecosystem that comprises key initiatives such as DI Bhashini, India Datasets Programme, IndiaAIFuturedesign programme for start-ups dedicated to nurturing world-class AI talent, he added.

Chandrasekhar chairs the conference’s steering committee which is entrusted with the task of shaping the contours of the Global IndiaAI 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit