India is on-course to develop a “middleware software platform”, for seamless data exchange between IMEC countries as part of the transcontinental connectivity project. Developed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the “beta version” or trials on the software will be ready over the next 6–8 months, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told businessline.

The proposed India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will push for seamless trade movement connecting ports in India, to those in the Middle East such as in UAE and Saudi Arabia, connect further to Israel and move into Europe include Greece.

In September 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, an MoU for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was signed. Consequent to this, the Indian Cabinet approved the Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement (IGFA) in March 2024. The formalization took place during a high-profile visit between the Governments of India and the UAE.

Deepening ties

This agreement aims to deepen bilateral ties and enhance co-operation in the ports, maritime, and logistics sectors via a Virtual Trade Corridor, bolstering trade connectivity and efficiency.

According to Sonowal, consultancy major RITES will be developing middleware software, called MAITRI. Price negotiations are currently underway. Post trial runs of the beta version, also called proof-of-concept, upgrade and modification will be made with the final software expected to be operational in 18–24 months (1.5-2 years).

“RITES who is part of the joint working group (JWG) is developing MAITRI - a middleware software platform designed for seamless data exchange between IMEC countries. The proof-of-concept (PoC) for MAITRI will be completed within 6 to 8 months, with an industry-grade system expected to be operational in 18 to 24 months,” Sonowal said.

“This platform (software) will serve as the backbone of the Virtual Trade Corridor, facilitating secure and efficient trade data sharing across the region,” he added,.

The JWG will oversee the implementation of the inter-governmental framework agency and identify specific areas for cooperation. Additionally, a technical sub-committee was set up in July to support the JWG through “expert guidance and technical input”.

Earlier this month, at the India-UAE Business Forum in Mumbai, the work on the Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC) and MAITRI interface - to facilitate VTC under a framework agreement - was “soft-launched”.

“This was a significant step in advancing digital integration and enhancing trade connectivity between India and the UAE,” the Minister added.

Survey Underway

Survey work for IMEEC is already under-way sources said.

RITES Ltd is also carrying out feasibility studies along the India – Middle East segment, a part of the proposed larger IMEC (India – Middle East – Europe Corridor). The Maharatna company has set-up an ‘IMEEC Cell’ and is already “working with stakeholders” to “provide ease-of-doing-business”.

RITES signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, in February. The two are analysing the feasibility of development of missing links across the existing rail corridor that passes through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.

Connecting India’s ports on the West Coast to the Dedicated Freight Corridor is being explored and infrastructure gaps are being identified.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit