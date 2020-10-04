India to receive 400-500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
India plans to procure 400-500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to cover the 20- 25 crore population, and the States have already been asked to submit details of the priority population groups who should be receiving the first set of shots by end of the month, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
“Topmost priority would be given to frontline healthcare workers,” Vardhan said while participating in online Q&A session. He also said that vaccine procurement will be done Centrally and each consignment will be tracked in real time, the Minister said.
The list of frontline health workers will include both government and private sector doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers and many other occupational categories who are involved in tracing, testing and treatment of patients.
This exercise is targeted to be completed by the end of this October, and the States are being closely guided to also submit details about cold-chain facilities and other related infrastructure which will be required down to the block level. The Centre is also working on plans for building capacities in HR, training, and supervision, etc on a massive scale, Vardhan said.
A high-level committee headed by VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, is working on understanding the timelines of availability of various vaccines in the country, obtaining commitments from vaccine manufacturers to make available maximum number of doses for India inventory and supply chain management and also on prioritisation of high-risk groups. This is a work in progress, which will be completed by the time the vaccines are ready to ensure the swift rollout of the immunisation programme.
Answering a question, he said that it is not possible to comment on the superiority of one vaccine over another, although he would ensure “that even if we have multiple vaccines available, they will all be safe and will elicit the requisite immune response against the novel coronavirus”.
He said that all vaccines that have proven to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in clinical trials outside India need to undergo bridging studies to prove their safety and immunogenicity for the Indian population as well, although these studies can be conducted with a much smaller sample size and can end quickly.
Sharing his views on single-dose versus double-dose vaccines, Vardhan said that for quick control of a pandemic, it is desirable to have a single-dose vaccine. However, it is often difficult to achieve desired levels of immune protection using a single dose. He added, two-dose vaccines are suitable for attaining the desired immunogenicity as the first dose gives some immune protection, and the second dose augments it further.
Meanwhile, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country touched almost 65.5 lakh and the number of recovered people crossed the 55 lakh-mark. In the last 24 hours, a little over 75,000 people tested positive, while over 82,000 recovered. The Covid-19 death toll in the country is 10,1782.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
Loans such as credit card charged over 20% interest, also make up a notable share of the proposed waiver
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...