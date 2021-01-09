News

India to start Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 09, 2021 Published on January 09, 2021

Covid-19 vaccination in the country to kick off on January 16, after the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, an official statement said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the preparedness, the statement said.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
