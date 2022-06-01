India to start Covid-19 vaccination drive under Har Ghar Dastak 2.0

India will embark on a massive campaign tomorrow onwards as it looks to speed up Covid-19 vaccination coverage across all eligible age groups.

The Union Health Ministry had urged States and Union Territories to significantly expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries, under the Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0.

India’s cumulative vaccine coverage as on Tuesday exceeded 193.45 crore, as per the Union Ministry data.

According to Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General NATHEALTH, raising awareness in remaining pockets of hesitancy is a “critical priority”.

“Last mile vaccination will provide mass immunity against future pandemic strains. Sustained communication and objective handling will be the key here,” he told BusinessLine.

In a review meeting with health secretaries and representatives of States and Union Territories, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had strongly advised it should be ensured there is no wastage of Covid vaccines at any cost.

This must be ensured through active monitoring and on basis of ‘first expiry first out’ principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first.

So far, Uttar Pradesh — the country’s most populous State — has been India’s best performing State in terms of vaccine coverage, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of India’s cumulative vaccines administered. The Ministry data says, over 15.32 crore vaccines were administered as first dose in the 18 plus age group and another 13.68 crore doses were administered as second dose in the same age group; while nearly 33 crore vaccines were provided on a cumulative basis till Tuesday.

Maharashtra has the second highest cumulative vaccine coverage at 16.67 crore; while West Bengal has the third highest coverage with 14.03 crore of vaccine doses being administered.

Watch on Monkeypox

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in a statement said, it continues to maintain a close watch over increasing reports of Monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries.

There are no reported cases of monkey pox disease in India, as on date.

As per the guidelines, a confirmed case is laboratory confirmed for monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA, either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.

“All the clinical specimens should be transported to the Apex Laboratory of ICMR-NIV (Pune), routed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network of the respective district/State,” the statement saidm adding that guidelines stress on surveillance and rapid identification of new cases as the key public health measures for outbreak containment.

As per guidelines, contacts should be monitored daily for the onset of symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.

So far, monkeypox has been reported as endemic in several other central and western African countries such as Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone. New cases have been also reported in certain non-endemic countries that include the USA, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Israel and Switzerland.