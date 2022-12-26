India continues to review its health infrastructure, including Covid preparedness, even as neighbouring China witnesses a spike in cases.

Fresh infections in the last 24 hours in India on Monday stood at 196, with a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made wearing face masks mandatory in places such schools, colleges, movie theatres, pubs, restaurants, and bars.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, met doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Apart from urging people to wear masks, the Health Minister also asked IMA representatives to continue sharing “authentic and verified information on Covid-19”.

“It is important to be on the alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and refrain from spreading unverified information,” Mandaviya said post the meeting.

As a part of the review process, mock drills will be carried out across hospitals in the country. The Minister will also oversee and participate in the drills.

Rules in Karnataka

Apart from bringing in the mask mandate, the Karnataka government has also said that New Year celebrations in the State will be allowed only until 1 am.

According to Dr K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, masks should also be mandatorily worn in closed spaces.

“The herd immunity that has already been achieved in the country and the efficacy of the vaccines will secure the citizens and there is no need to panic,” he said. The State has also increased Covid testing from 2000-3000 tests to 4000-5000 tests.

The State government will also be holding a meeting to assess Covid preparedness and measures to be undertaken. Discussions with Technical Advisory Committee members will be held to create awareness among the people and to ramp up the booster dose coverage. Tests for ILI (influenza like infections) & SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) cases and other preventive steps will be implemented in a phased manner.

