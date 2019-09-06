News

India, US military exercise begins

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Armies of India and the US have begun a two-week long mega military exercise in Washington, seeking to boost defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said on Friday.

The joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2019, started on September 5 at the Joint Base Lewis McChord. “US-India joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 has begun. The exercise will last till September 18.

defence
