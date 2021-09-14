India vaccinates over 78 lakh people

India vaccinated over 78 lakh people against Covid-19 on September 13, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 14, 7 am, 78,66,950 people were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 52,68,091 received their first dose while 25,98,859 received their second.

India has administered 75,22,38,324 total doses of the vaccine so far including 57,05,11,241 first doses and 18,17,27,083 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 7,36,69,266 . It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,95,80,776 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,20,43,803 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,87,90,591 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,49,69,809 doses and Gujarat with 1,42,63,508 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 8,86,39,075 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,83,71,367 total doses administered and Gujarat with 5,25,90,198 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 362207, down by 12062 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 37127 to 32484159. 339 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 443213.