Notwithstanding geopolitical developments, the steel industry is facing its own domestic challenges amid an uncertain demand scenario. Facing huge cost overruns on infrastructure projects, the government has alleged price cartelisation in the steel industry and threatened to launch an investigation. Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel, spoke to businessline on issues facing the industry. Excerpts

Q How do you see the Israel war impacting Indian businesses and steel demand in particular?

The geopolitical developments in West Asia need to be watched in the short term. However, it is not going to impact Indian businesses directly, though there could be some impact on the export of steel to those countries in the short term. Though war is not good, if you look at the Ukrainian-Russia conflict as well, a lot of steel was required to rebuild those economies. The domestic consumption of steel in Europe and Russia will increase. Similarly, West Asia will also need a lot of steel for rebuilding.

Q Is West Asia a big market for steel exports from India?

India’s steel exports to these countries is limited. In the last quarter, exports fell due to strong domestic demand. Despite the September quarter being weak on demand traditionally, we received good demand and had to reduce exports. Having said that, our dependence on West Asia for exports is low. Even in the last quarter, it was below 8 per cent. The industry exported one lakh tonnes last quarter. In spite of reducing exports, JSW Steel has liquidated 3 lakh tonnes of inventory. This shows that the domestic market is strong, and can strategically rebalance exports.

Q Is India turning a net importer a good sign for steel companies?

While exports have fallen, some imports have gone up, which we need to watch. This is because domestic demand is good. Structurally, India registered 20.8 per cent growth in the first half, and we will add incrementally. I believe it will be double-digit growth for the steel industry this fiscal because, structurally, the country is in a nation-building phase, so the GDP-to-steel ratio will be high. Last year, it was 1.8 per cent. This year we have already seen over two per cent growth in the first half. Even if we register 6.5 per cent GDP growth, we will register incremental steel demand of 10-12 million tonnes on a larger base. We will add 100 mt of steel demand in the next seven years. We need at least 120 mt of additional capacity to meet the growing demand. India is in a high growth trajectory, where Japan was during their nation-building phase of the 1950s and 1960s, when they grew by 14 per cent. Similarly, Korea and China, during their nation-building phase, grew by 13 per cent and 11 per cent. They have all had 20 years of nation-building phase. I believe India is in that kind of growth phase.

Q Will the acquisition of Tech Resources be hit by the India-Canada stand-off?

It is premature to discuss this. We are looking at strategic coking coal assets and Tech Resources was one of them. We are in discussions. There is nothing concrete to say. We do not think that the Canada stand-off will influence the long-term business decision. We are just discussing right now.

Q How do you see India exporting iron ore and importing steel from China?

We need to conserve our mineral resources to add value here. It should be used to create jobs in our own country. We need to use domestic iron ore for producing steel and then engineering goods here, which will create more jobs, besides boosting the overall economy. We have to be cognisant of the Prime Minister’s vision to promote Make in India. Import of steel should be restricted because there have been instances of predatory pricing. India is vulnerable to imports due to lack of trade measures to ensure that unfair trade is not diverted to India. We have export duty on iron ore of 58 per cent grade. So grades below 58 per cent iron content can be exported duty-free. I am sure the government will take action if export of below 58 per cent grade increases beyond a point.

Q Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has accused steel companies of price cartelisation. How do you see this?