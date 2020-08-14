India will continue to engage with world economy despite focus on self-reliance: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th independence Day

Celebrations, Kovind said that it implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity.

"The overwhelming support India got at the elections for the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council is a testimony to the goodwill we enjoy internationally", he said.

Kovind also highlighted that India has looked at the current Covid-19 crisis as an opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise the economy for the benefit of all, especially farmers and small entrepreneurs.

"Landmark reforms have been introduced in the agriculture sector. Now, farmers can have barrier-free trade and get the best price for their produce anywhere in the country. The Essential Commodities Act has been amended to remove certain regulatory restrictions on farmers", he said.

Galwan Valley

Kovind also used his address to highlight that the entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. "While the World community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion", Kovind said without naming China.

Stating that the entire nation is proud of the members of "our Armed forces, paramilitary forces and police personnel who protect the borders, and ensure our internal security", Kovind said that their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while "we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression".

Covid-19 Initiatives

Kovind highlighted the initiatives taken by the Railways, Aviation authorities in helping out Indians affected during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Also, the needy are being given free food grains, so that no family goes hungry. The most extensive free food distribution programme in the world has been extended till the end of November 2020 to provide succour to about 80 crore people every month, he said.

"The Government continues to extend its helping hand through a number of initiatives, supported wholeheartedly by the corporate sector, civil society and citizens", he said.

Kovind also said that all Corona Warriors deserve high praise as they go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.

"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against the Covid-19 virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes", he said.

Meanwhile, Kovind also lauded the 'National Education Policy', stating that it will strengthen the culture of 'inclusion', 'innovation' and 'institution' in the sphere of education.