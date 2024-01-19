The government of India’s goal is to make India a top sporting nation even as all out efforts are being made to organise the 2036 Olympics and 2029 Youth Olympics in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India should become a hub for the global international sports ecosystem. This is the government’s goal. Sports is not just what is played in the stadiums; it is by itself is an economic activity. It can provide employment, he said. The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, in Chennai.

Transforming sports

India’s sports system is transforming and the government endeavors to give international exposure to our young athletes. There is an estimate that in the coming years, India’s sports industry could be around ₹1 lakh crore. The ultimate beneficiary of this will be the youth, he said.

“In the next five years, I have given the guarantee of making India the third largest economy. In this guarantee, the share of the sports economy will be big. This is the government’s efforts,” he said.

India has a huge coastline and many beaches. However, for the first time, Beach Games were organised in Diu. This is a chapter of Beach Games and sports tourism has started in India. “Our coastal cities are going to benefit a lot from it,” he said.

Sports ancillaries

In the last ten years, the government has given a lot of emphasis on the sports ancillaries. A lot of emphasis is being given on skilled development to nurture skilled sports professionals. Emphasis is also being given to develop and expand sports equipment manufacturing and services ecosystem. A platform is also being given for professionals in the areas of sports science, innovation, manufacturing, sports coaching and sports psychology, he said.

“For Indian sports, this is a great way to start 2024. My young friends gathered here represent a young India, a New India. Your energy and enthusiasm is taking our country to new heights in the world of sports,” he said.

It is a matter of great joy that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in the beautiful city of Chennai. These games will help nurture young sporting talent. You are showcasing the true spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharath. The warm people of Tamil Nadu; the beautiful Tamil Nadu language, culture and cuisine will surely make you feel at home,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Khelo India Games; Youth Games, Khelo India University Games; Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games are giving an opportunity for the the youngsters to play and also bring forward new talent.

For the first time, the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 that aims to promote grassroots sports development and nurture budding sports talent, has come to south India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 6th edition in Chennai on Friday in a grand function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore from January 19 to 31.

Game mascot

The mascot for the games is Veera Mangai Rani Velu Nachiyar — an Indian queen who waged a war against British colonial rule. The mascot symbolises the valour and spirit of Indian women, embodying the strength of women power. The logo for the games incorporates the figure of poet Thiruvalluvar.

Over 5,600 athletes will participate in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games, spread across 13 days in 15 venues with 26 sporting disciplines, over 275 competitive events and 1 demo sport. The 26 sporting disciplines is a diverse mix of conventional sports such as Football, Volleyball, Badminton etc. and traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang ta, Kabaddi and Yogasana. Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, is being introduced as a demo sport for the first time in the history of Khelo India Youth Games.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister also launched and laid the foundation stone of projects related to the Broadcasting sector worth about ₹250 crore. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil; 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 States; and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. He also laid the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 States.