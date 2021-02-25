India will work with UK to get him back: MEA

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India will work with British authorities to bring diamond merchant Nirav Modi back to India at the earliest now that a UK court has recommended his extradition, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
“The Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London has pronounced that Nirav Modi be extradited to stand trial in India. They have dismissed his mental health concerns and the judge has observed that Nirav Modi conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses. Since the court has recommended Nirav Modi’s extradition to UK’s Home Secretary, the Government of India would liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition to India,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. The UK court, on Thursday, ruled that it was satisfied that there is an evidence upon which Modi could be convicted in relation to the conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank. A prima facie case is established, it said.
Commenting on UK Court’s ruling,, PNB’s Managing Director and CEO Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao said, “it is a good decision by the UK Court. Though a window of appeal is available to him, I don’t see the extradition getting stalled.”
The diamantaire and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, have been chargesheeted in a multi-crore fraud against PNB.
