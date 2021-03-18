India witnessed highest adoptions of digital technologies by health and human services organisations: Survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies by health and human services with India witnessing one of the highest adoption rates, according to a new survey from EY and Imperial College London’s Institute for Global Health Innovation.

EY has released its report ‘Embracing Digital: is Covid-19 the catalyst for lasting change?’ based on a survey of more than 2,000 global HHS professionals in six countries (India, Australia, Italy, UAE, the UK and the US), including 359 respondents from India.

According to the report, 51 per cent of respondents in India have increased their use of digital technologies and data solutions since the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has further led to increased staff productivity for 74 per cent of respondents. 75 per cent also reported that digital solutions have been effective in delivering better outcomes for patients and service users.

Globally, 62 per cent of respondents reported an increase in the use of data and technology solutions. In terms of health services, “mental health services are more or less equal to physical health and social services in terms of use,” as per the report.

“The UAE and India appear to be ahead of other countries in our sample, in terms of the percentage of organizations adopting these tools,” it added.

Increase in phone and video consultations

Remote consultations have also witnessed an uptick. As per the survey, phone and video consultations have witnessed the highest uptake across all technology solutions.

Phone consultations are being offered by 81 per cent of HHS organizations (up from 39 per cent before the pandemic) and while 71 per cent of organisations are offering video consultations (up from 22 per cent before the pandemic).

The uptake has been higher in India with 86 per cent of organisations offering phone consultation (up from 48 per cent before pandemic) and 83 per cent for video consultations (up from 33 per cent before pandemic).

“The public sector organisations in India preferred digital tools for self-help (92 per cent organisations) and online self-assessment tools (89 per cent organisations) over the phone consultation and video consultation,” the report said.

Apart from this nearly three fourth of the respondents in India reported positive experiences with digital technologies and data solutions, leading to better collaboration and efficiency in the operating model. Furthermore, the number of people using online consultations in India has increased by 3x.

Kaivaan Movdawalla, Partner, Healthcare, EY India, said, “The power of data that can be unleashed by digital capabilities is unimaginable, which can be consolidated, analysed and leveraged for sharper intelligence and insights for research and development in the healthcare sector.”

“Hence, it is this data which will be the bedrock of the healthcare system that will revolutionise advancement of products, techniques, diagnosis and therapies for providers, med-tech and pharma players and aid any epidemiological planning,” Movdawalla said.

Key challenges

Despite increased adoption, organisations are facing several challenges such as maintaining the safety and wellbeing of staff, maintaining access to care, operating within the budget, and managing workforce capacity while they respond to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“Privacy concerns, ethical concerns about using digital technology and loss of human interaction are some of the major barriers preventing rapid adoption of technologies in India,” the report said.

Nearly 40 per cent of the respondents from India aid that ethics and privacy concerns were one of the most prevalent barriers to adopting digital solutions. This is significantly higher than in other countries in EY’s sample. Globally, 11 per cent of UK respondents and 20 per cent of US respondents cited these concerns as the primary barrier.

Despite the challenges, 75 per cent of respondents from India indicated that they plan to further invest in digital solutions and technologies over the next three years. The level of investment will be more than 50 per cent as compared to the previous three years.

As for services, “mental health services are more likely to report planned investments in AI-powered diagnostic solutions over the next three years in India, at 81 per cent, compared with 77 per cent and 76 per cent for physical health services and social services, respectively,” the report said.

Gaurav Taneja, Partner and Leader, Government and Public Sector, EY India, said, “The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that data and technology can make a real difference to the work of health and human services professionals in India, who have worked tirelessly and heroically in the face of this dreadful disease.”

“With adequate government support and incentives, India has truly set an example to the rest of the world that it can lead and pave the way for technology adoption in healthcare. The lessons learned during the pandemic must lead to continued technology investments in the healthcare sector,” added Taneja.