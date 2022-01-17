IndiaFilings raises $4 m

Hyderabad, January 17

IndiaFilings.com, a Mumbai-Chennai-based company that helps businesses and individuals in compliance and regulatory requirements, has raised $4.1 million from BeeNext, Udtara and angels.

The funding raised as secondary will be used to provide exit to family members who built the company with over 500 employees and one lakh paid customers.

Services provided

The seven-year-old company provides over 200 services for small businesses, helping them stay compliant and manage their regulatory requirements.

“The company has a revenue run rate of over Rs 50 crore and is profitable,” said Lionel Charles, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IndiaFilings.

“With this investment, we are looking to double our revenue, introduce newer products and grow our customer base further,” he said here in a statement on Monday.

In 2018, the company launched LEDGERS Accounting Platform to help small and medium businesses and Individuals with tax filing services.

“With this fund-raise, the company is looking to professionalise management and scale operations,” he said.