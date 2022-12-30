Indian airliners operated 2,919 domestic flights, over 93.14 per cent of the approved schedule, on December 29. This is the highest since the restart post-Covid , according to Network Thoughts’ analysis.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) data, over 4,15,314 passengers flew on 2,919 flights. The total flight movements were 5,833.

Load factor

Air India’s flights were 90.5 per cent full. SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First, and Air Asia India’s passenger load factors were over 85 per cent at 89.9 per cent, 88.8 per cent, 86.7 per cent, and 85.9 percent, respectively. IndiGo’s passenger load factor was 81.4 per cent and Akasa Air’s PLF was 81.8 per cent.

Indian airlines together carried 435,500 passengers post-Covid on December 24, 2022. This was the highest number of passengers travelled in a day post-Covid.

Interestingly, Indian carriers are the second in line to add scheduled capacity back since 2019. According to aviation consultancy OAG’s data, at the top twenty country markets, not surprisingly, the United States leads the chart with just over 1 billion seats this year, a staggering 56 per cent up on 2021 capacity although still 7 per cent below the 2019 high tide mark.

Low-cost sector

“There are in total five country markets that are within touching distance of their 2019 capacity, the closest is India at -5.7 per cent and the market certainly has room for further recovery with new aircraft orders being placed and a resurgent low-cost sector growing demand (although several operational challenges remain around aircraft spare parts and resources),” it said.

In 2019, Indian airlines had 211,423,887 seats, which dipped to 127,490,029 in 2020. In 2021, airlines in India increased their total seat capacity to 153,419,332. This number has reached close to 199,474,691 in 2022, recording a 30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise and a 56 per cent rise since 2020. However, it is still lagging by 5.7 per cent to reach the pre-Covid levels.

According to OAG, IndiGo is among the three global airlines that are now operating at higher capacity than in 2019. Ryanair is at +12 per cent of pre-Covid, Indigo, too, is at +12 per cent and Spirit Airlines is at +17 per cent. On a y-o-y basis, IndiGo added a capacity of 37.7 per cent and a 77 per cent rise since 2020.

