Indian Angel Network partners with Bangladesh Angels Network to create venture investment opportunities

Indian Angel Network (IAN), the single largest angel investment platform in the country, today announced that it has partnered with Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN).

The aim is to work together to source, cross-refer and promote linkages in technology-enabled start-ups in India and Bangladesh to create an enabling environment for venture investing in both ecosystems.

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest in both regions, host joint-showcases (digitally) of start-ups and promote co-investments and knowledge sharing in both angel communities.

“We are delighted to partner with BAN to launch the ‘Start-up Bridge’ between India and Bangladesh which reflects the growing interest in angel investing across the Sub Continent. The ‘Bridge’ will hopefully bring the start-up ecosystems of the two countries much closer. It promises to enable entrepreneurs to access much larger markets, talent pools, funds and provide Angel investors many more investing opportunities and bring innovative solutions to corporates” said Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder, IAN, in a statement.

“From inception, BAN has enjoyed close links with the Indian ecosystem. We’ve looked at our mentor networks like IAN as our north star in terms of where this growing community and ecosystem can evolve into, and I’m really pleased to be able to crystallise that relationship into a formal collaboration. This is one more step in bringing the Bangladesh ecosystem in line with other more developed eco-system and best practices from such jurisdictions,” said Nirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels.