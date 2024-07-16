Gross domestic box-office collections in the first half of the year stood at a little over ₹5,000 crore, up by just 3 per cent from a year ago, as per Ormax Media. Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film and contributed as much as 15 per cent to the overall Indian box-office during the January-June period.

Analysts blamed the sluggish growth in collections to a fall in the number of new releases amid elections and marquee cricket events. Moreover, some of the big-ticket films performed below expectations.

“Much like last year, the second half of 2024 is expected to perform better than the first half, with a strong roster lined up in various languages like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Singham Again, The Greatest Of All Time, and Devara,” the report noted.

Indian box-office had its best month this year in June, with gross collections crossing ₹1,200 crore. “This is primarily due to the performance of Kalki 2898 AD across various markets, contributing to over 60 per cent of the box office of the month. Other major contributors include Munjya (Hindi), Maharaja (Tamil), Chandu Champion (Hindi), and Jatt & Juliet 3 (Punjabi),” the Ormax Media report added.

Hindi cinema’s share of the box-office collection during the first six months of the year stood at 35 per cent, lower than a year ago. “This is a result of no films managing to break out significantly at the box office so far this year, like Pathaan did in the first half of 2023,” it added.

Telugu films’ contribution was pegged unchanged at 23 per cent. On the other hand, Malayalam cinema saw a significant upside, with its share of box-office collection trebling to 15 per cent in the first half of 2024 from 5 per cent a year ago. “In the first six months of 2024, Malayalam cinema has already grossed more than its entire collections in 2023,” the report noted.

Tamil and Hollywood films lost share (5 percentage points each) during the period, compared to a year ago, and Kannada films garnered just 1 per cent share