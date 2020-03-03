Indian businesses hit by coronavirus: survey

Nearly 53 per cent of people surveyed by GOQii said that there had been some impact on their businesses as a fallout of the Coronavirus epidemic.

According to the recent survey done in India among 10,000 Indians, 8 per cent of those surveyed claimed that their sales were lower than earlier,19 per cent had low purchases and 26 per cent said that both sales and purchases impacted.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm. What started in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019 has now struck Europe and the US and has overall claimed many lives.

As of February 27, 2020, China reported 78,824 confirmed cases of the virus with a death toll of 2,788. The virus is spreading rapidly and has been deemed to have pandemic potential by WHO.

GOQii, a smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare company, surveyed 10,000 on several parameters, including their impact on businesses.

“Being aware and prepared is the need of the hour against Coronavirus. It is important that we as, individuals, and organisations be prepared to take all precautionary measures to safeguard ourselves and our communities. As a company too, we are taking measures to ensure our employees are safe,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

While the virus is contagious and there are two cases detected in India as is reported by the Health Ministry, India is still a long way from preparing itself and its citizens from an outbreak. Even as the citizens await an advisory from the health ministry, here is what we at GOQii recommend.