Indian businesses hit by coronavirus: survey

Many dreams grounded along with Boeing MAX 737
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
Nearly 53 per cent of people surveyed by GOQii said that there had been some impact on their businesses as a fallout of the Coronavirus epidemic.
According to the recent survey done in India among 10,000 Indians, 8 per cent of those surveyed claimed that their sales were lower than earlier,19 per cent had low purchases and 26 per cent said that both sales and purchases impacted.
The Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm. What started in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019 has now struck Europe and the US and has overall claimed many lives.
As of February 27, 2020, China reported 78,824 confirmed cases of the virus with a death toll of 2,788. The virus is spreading rapidly and has been deemed to have pandemic potential by WHO.
GOQii, a smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare company, surveyed 10,000 on several parameters, including their impact on businesses.
“Being aware and prepared is the need of the hour against Coronavirus. It is important that we as, individuals, and organisations be prepared to take all precautionary measures to safeguard ourselves and our communities. As a company too, we are taking measures to ensure our employees are safe,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.
While the virus is contagious and there are two cases detected in India as is reported by the Health Ministry, India is still a long way from preparing itself and its citizens from an outbreak. Even as the citizens await an advisory from the health ministry, here is what we at GOQii recommend.
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...