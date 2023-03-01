Optimism of chief financial officers over operating margin and liquidity position is at a ten-quarter low, according to Dun & Bradstreet India Survey

Dun & Bradstreet India’s Composite CFO Optimism Index decreased by 7.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis and increased by 8.3 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis during Q1 2023.

The pan-India survey compared the confidence levels of CFOs for Q1 2023 with the previous quarter.

“CFOs’ confidence in financial and macroeconomic conditions has declined over the same quarter in the previous year,” the analyst firm said in a press statement.

Key findings from the survey include:

• The Composite CFO Optimism Index declined by 7.8 per cent (y-o-y) to 96.1 in Q1 2023. However, the index increased by 8.3 per cent on a q-o-q basis.

• The optimism level for overall macroeconomic scenario declined by 18.2 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1 2023.

• Only 35 per cent of CFOs expect an increase in the operating margin of their company in Q1 2023 — the lowest in 10 quarters.

• Only 7 per cent of CFOs in the industrial sector expect the level of financial risks to decrease in Q1 2023 — the lowest since Q2 2012.

• Optimism for raising short-term funds is highest since Q2 2012.

• Overall scenario for mergers and acquisitions is highest since Q2 2022.

• Risk appetite of the CFOs in the industrial sector is highest since Q1 2020.

The Dun & Bradstreet India Composite CFO Optimism Index analyses the optimism level of CFOs on 12 parameters: operating margin, liquidity position, level of financial risk on company’s balance sheet, risk appetite, need for raising short-term and long-term funds, cost of raising funds, availability of funds, domestic and global macroeconomic scenario, overall scenario for mergers and acquisitions, and level of financial risks for corporate sector.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said: ”The optimism level of CFOs has been subdued for five consecutive quarters, although the pace of decline moderated in Q1 2023. Even as the outlook for domestic growth remains positive, businesses remain wary about the economic developments in the domestic and global market. India’s growth forecast has been revised downwards in the last few months as core inflation has not yet abated, and interest rates are still inching up.”