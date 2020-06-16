Indian, Chinese officials meet as violent border clash leads to casualties on both sides

Opposition parties express outrage over killing of Indian officer, two soldiers
Senior military officials from India and China met on Tuesday in an attempt to ease rising tensions between the two countries after their armed forces had a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley along the disputed border, on Monday night.
“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” an Indian Army statement said on Tuesday.
China lodged a protest against India following the violence asking it not to cross the border. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement.
Opposition parties expressed outrage over the killing of the Indian Army officer and two soldiers by the Chinese and accused the Centre of being a “mute spectator” to the Chinese aggression.
It pressed the Centre to hold high-level talks to defuse the situation. The Congress said the ruling BJP silently watched while transgressions took place in the Galwan River Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso Lake Area in Ladakh.
“In last five decades, not a single casualty or martyrdom of our soldiers has occurred on Indo-China Border i.e. ‘Line of Actual Control’....Will the PM and Raksha Mantri take the nation into confidence as to how our officer and soldiers could be killed as the Chinese were reportedly withdrawing from our territory in the Galwan Valley?” Congress’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting in New Delhi attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
June 16, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism