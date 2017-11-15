Indian companies create 113,000 jobs in US: CII report

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Indian companies have created more than 113,000 jobs in the US and invested nearly USD 18 billion in the country, according to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report.
The report titled ‘Indian Roots, American Soil’, which was released by CII yesterday, states that Indian companies have also contributed USD 147 million towards corporate social responsibility and USD 588 million as research and development expenditures in the US.
The annual report gives state-by-state breakdown of the tangible investments made and jobs created by 100 Indian firms doing business in America and Puerto Rico a Caribbean island and unincorporated US territory.
Together, 100 Indian companies employ 113,423 people across 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the report said, adding that the total value of tangible investments made by these companies exceeds USD 17.9 billion.
India’s contribution
The top five states in which Indian companies have generated maximum employment are New Jersey (8,572 jobs), Texas (7,271 jobs), California (6,749 jobs), New York (5,135 jobs) and Georgia (4,554 jobs).
According to the report, the top five states in which Indian companies have contributed the highest foreign direct investment are New York (USD 1.57 billion), New Jersey (USD 1.56 billion), Massachusetts (USD 931 million), California (USD 542 million) and Wyoming (USD 435 million).
The average amount of investment received from Indian companies per state/territory is USD 187 million, the report said, noting that 85 per cent of the companies plan to make more investments in the US.
As many as 87 per cent of the companies plan to hire more employees locally in the next five years.
Indian industry and professionals are making significant contributions to the US economy, said Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna. “The presence and reach of Indian companies continue to grow each year as they invest billions of dollars and create jobs across the United States,” he said.
Chandrajit Banerjee, CII director general, said the story of Indian investment in the US is one that showcases how intertwined the two countries are that contribute to each other’s success.
Indian firms are among the fastest growing investors in the US, contributing to growth and job creation in the US economy, said Senator Chris Van Hollen.
US-India partnership
As the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, a strong US-India partnership is vital for the 21st century, said Congressman Ami Bera.
The friendship between the US and India has continued to grow under President Trump’s administration, said Congressman Pete Sessions. Indian businesses have brought hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs to Texas and, at the same time, the reforms led by Prime Minister Modi have opened doors for American companies to expand their operations in India, he said.
In addition to spurring economic activity, particularly in North Carolina, this type of investment serves to strengthen the bond between our two countries, said Congressman George Holding.
The report shows that Indian companies have invested over USD 195 million in the state of Illinois, and created over 3,800 jobs, said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “I hope that Indian companies continue to put down roots and invest in our state, as our economy and community are strengthened by their engagement with us,” he said.
“As the largest India-headquartered multinational in North America, the Tata Group has had operations and investments in the US market for many decades,” said James Shapiro, resident director North America of Tata Sons Ltd.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor