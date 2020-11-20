Indian consumers willing to spend more for enhanced video and audio quality on devices: Report

Indian Consumers are willing to spend more on audio and video quality for a better experience on entertainment devices according to a global consumer study conducted by Wakefield Research for Dolby Laboratories.

According to the report, 94 per cent of respondents in India are willing to pay more for a premium subscription for enhanced video and audio quality.

The willingness to spend more on these features is driven by increased content consumption owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the report, 97 per cent of Indian respondents have increased their monthly spends on content by 48 per cent on an average compared to the beginning of the year.

As per the report, 95 per cent of people have explored new types of content this year.

“In India, streaming live music events lead popular new content (50 per cent), followed by comedy (48 per cent), video game streaming (46 per cent) & DIY videos (45 per cent),” the report said.

While movies and TV shows still remain the most popular form of content for nearly half of the Indian consumers surveyed. This has led to the demand for devices with better audio and video quality.

Quality conscious

“Consumers are particularly interested in enhanced picture and sound quality for watching movies and TV shows,” the report said.

Nathan Richter, Senior Partner at Wakefield Research said, “People love entertainment and there is an exponential rise in demand for quality content that can be enjoyed in the comfort of one’s home. People recognize that high-quality sound and visual experiences have a huge impact and make viewing more exciting. More than that, it enhances the entertainment experience and helps people to better connect during these challenging times.”

The trend is likely to continue in the future, posing an opportunity for entertainment devices such as mobile and television. 96 per cent of Indian consumers are planning to upgrade their entertainment equipment in the next 6 months. Out of this, 61 per cent of respondents plan to upgrade their mobile device, which is the most popular form of an entertainment device, to improve their viewing experience.

“Ultimately, we expect the desire for more human connection to continue in the future and immersive experiences can help fulfil this demand,” said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories. “Just as entertainment drives cultural conversation, that same conversation drives connection across the globe, and we are seeing connections grow stronger every day through elevated entertainment experiences.”

In India, the study was conducted across six cities, including New-Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.